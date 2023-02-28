Constellation Brands (STZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the most recent trading day at $223.70, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 0.74% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.09% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Constellation Brands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.03 billion, down 3.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.64 per share and revenue of $9.49 billion, which would represent changes of +4.31% and +7.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Constellation Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Constellation Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.11, so we one might conclude that Constellation Brands is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that STZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. STZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

