Constellation Brands (STZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the most recent trading day at $222.12, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 1.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Constellation Brands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.91, down 19.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion, down 4.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.64 per share and revenue of $9.47 billion, which would represent changes of +4.31% and +7.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Constellation Brands currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellation Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.96 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.96.

Investors should also note that STZ has a PEG ratio of 2.28 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

