Constellation Brands (STZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the most recent trading day at $260, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had gained 0.66% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.77% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Constellation Brands as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 5, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.37, up 6.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.84 billion, up 7.12% from the year-ago period.

STZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.60 per share and revenue of $10.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.92% and +6.82%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Constellation Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Constellation Brands's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.36, which means Constellation Brands is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that STZ has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

