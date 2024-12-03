News & Insights

Stocks

Constellation Brands Sells SVEDKA to Focus on Premium

December 03, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Constellation Brands ( (STZ) ) has issued an update.

Constellation Brands has announced an agreement to sell its SVEDKA vodka brand to Sazerac, marking a strategic move to focus on high-end wine and spirits. This divestment aligns with Constellation’s efforts to reshape its portfolio towards premium offerings, reflecting changing consumer preferences. The transaction, still pending regulatory approvals, underscores Constellation’s commitment to optimizing its business performance and growth in the premium market segment.

See more data about STZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.