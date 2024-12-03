Constellation Brands Sells SVEDKA to Focus on Premium

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Constellation Brands ( (STZ) ) has issued an update.

Constellation Brands has announced an agreement to sell its SVEDKA vodka brand to Sazerac, marking a strategic move to focus on high-end wine and spirits. This divestment aligns with Constellation’s efforts to reshape its portfolio towards premium offerings, reflecting changing consumer preferences. The transaction, still pending regulatory approvals, underscores Constellation’s commitment to optimizing its business performance and growth in the premium market segment.

