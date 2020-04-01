US Markets

Constellation Brands seeking deal with Mexico over brewery

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Constellation Brands Inc. said on Wednesday that it continues to work toward an agreement with the Mexican government after citizens in the northern city of Mexicali voted to cancel a billion-dollar brewery the U.S. firm was building there.

Constellation Brands STZ.N said in a statement discussions with the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had been "respectful" and that it wanted to find a mutually beneficial accord over its construction project.

