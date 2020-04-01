Constellation Brands seeking deal with Mexico over brewery

MEXICO CITY, April 1 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc. said on Wednesday that it continues to work toward an agreement with the Mexican government after citizens in the northern city of Mexicali voted to cancel a billion-dollar brewery the U.S. firm was building there.

Constellation Brands STZ.N said in a statement discussions with the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had been "respectful" and that it wanted to find a mutually beneficial accord over its construction project.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham)

