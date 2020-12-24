Constellation Brands Says FTC Clears Wine And Spirits Deal With E. & J. Gallo - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ, STZ.B), a beverage alcohol company, said Thursday that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission or FTC has accepted the proposed consent order regarding the company's transaction with E. & J. Gallo Winery to divest a portion of Constellation's wine and spirits portfolio.

The portfolio is principally priced at $11 retail and below, and includes certain related facilities located in California, New York, and Washington state.

Constellation Brands said it will provide final transaction details when the transaction closes in the week of January 4, 2021.

The FTC's acceptance of the proposed consent order also includes Constellation's separate transactions with Sazerac to divest the Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy brand, and with Vie-Del Company to divest certain brands used in Constellation's grape juice concentrate business. In addition, the FTC approved Constellation's separate but related agreement with Gallo to divest its Nobilo wine brand. Constellation Brands said it will complete these transactions in close proximity to the close of Constellation's larger transaction with Gallo.

The company noted that the FTC's acceptance satisfies all required antitrust clearances required for these transactions to close.

