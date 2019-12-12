Commodities

Constellation Brands revises wine and spirits deal value to about $1.1 bln

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Constellation Brands Inc said on Thursday it has revised its agreement with E. & J. Gallo Winery to sell a part of its wine portfolio, to address the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's concerns related to competition in some wine categories.

The deal price is now revised to about $1.1 billion and the transaction is expected to close by the end of fiscal 2020.

The Corona brewer said in April it would sell about 30 of its low-end wine and spirits brands to the California-based winery for about $1.7 billion, as part of its strategy to focus on more profitable brands.

