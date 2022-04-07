Constellation Brands Reports Q4 Earnings Today – What to Expect

Constellation Brands (STZ), an American producer of beer, wine, and spirits, will release results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 today.

Notably, Constellation Brands posted mixed financial performance in the third quarter of its fiscal year. While net sales fell 5% year-over-year to $2.3 billion, adjusted earnings, excluding Canopy, climbed 8% to $3.42 per share.

The company should continue to generate decent earnings in the upcoming quarter, thanks to the company's expanding product line.

Q2 Expectations

Constellation Brands is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share in the fourth quarter, according to experts. The numbers reflect a 15% increase from the year-ago year.

What’s Ahead?

Constellation Brands is expected to produce better-than-expected top-line results ahead of its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings presentation, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog.

Furthermore, based on optimistic statements from Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands, Herzog feels the company's risk/reward profile remains attractive at current levels. According to Newlands, the company's three primary beer brands are still in high demand.

As a result, the three-star analyst maintained her Buy rating on the company, with a price target of $280, implying a nearly 21% gain over the next 12 months.

Furthermore, investors are also bullish on Constellation Brands' stock.

According to TipRanks' Stock Investors tool, 10.7% of the investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have increased their stake in Constellation Brands stock in the last 30 days. Furthermore, 1% of these individuals have increased their holdings in the past week.

Analyst Consensus Rating

On TipRanks, Constellation Brands stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys and 2 Holds. As for price targets, the average STZ stock price forecast of $280.08 implies almost 21% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line

It will be interesting to see how the company performs in the fourth quarter. Investors will want to see progress on management's turnaround plan, especially for the wine and spirits division, which was down in the prior quarter.

