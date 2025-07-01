Constellation Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call Announcement

Constellation Brands reports Q1 fiscal 2026 results, hosting a conference call on July 2, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Constellation Brands, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, set to be discussed in a conference call on July 2, 2025, led by CEO Bill Newlands and CFO Garth Hankinson. The company, a major player in the beverage alcohol market with operations in several countries, emphasizes building beloved brands while promoting sustainability and responsible consumption. Constellation's diverse portfolio includes well-known beer brands like Corona and Modelo, acclaimed wines such as The Prisoner and Robert Mondavi, and craft spirits like Casa Noble Tequila. The company strives to be a responsible steward of the environment and actively invests in community development, aligning its practices with its business strategy to create a positive future.

Potential Positives

Constellation Brands is hosting a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company positions itself as one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, highlighting strong market performance and growth potential.

Constellation Brands emphasizes its commitment to sustainability and responsible practices, enhancing its reputation and appeal among environmentally conscious consumers.

The diverse portfolio of well-known brands in beer, wine, and spirits suggests strong product recognition and consumer loyalty, which can drive sales growth.

Potential Negatives

There are no specific financial highlights or performance metrics provided in the press release, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's current financial health and outlook.

FAQ

What are the latest financial results from Constellation Brands?

Constellation Brands reported its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on July 1, 2025.

When will the conference call discussing financial results take place?

The conference call will be held on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Who will host the conference call for Constellation Brands?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Bill Newlands and CFO Garth Hankinson.

Where can I find the webcast for the Constellation Brands conference call?

You can find the webcast at ir.cbrands.com, where you can also join the call information.

What is the mission of Constellation Brands?

Constellation Brands aims to build loved brands and elevate human connections, reflecting their dedication to growth and sustainability.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

on 04/15. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 01/15.

on 04/01, 01/15. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$STZ Insider Trading Activity

$STZ insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL J GLAETZER (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 3,150 shares for an estimated $593,901

WILLIAM T GILES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $186,390

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 483 institutional investors add shares of $STZ stock to their portfolio, and 927 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$STZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STZ in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STZ forecast page.

$STZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STZ recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $STZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $205.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Boonie Herzog from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $225.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $215.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $289.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 02/27/2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, reported today its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Visit



ir.cbrands.com



to locate information for joining the conference call, or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.







ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS







Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.





Every day, people reach for brands from our high-end, imported beer portfolio anchored by the iconic Corona Extra and Modelo Especial, a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, and favorites like Pacifico, and Victoria; our exceptional wine brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, Schrader Cellars, and Lingua Franca; and our craft spirits brands such as Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.





As an agriculture-based company, we strive to operate in a way that is sustainable and responsible. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and we focus on serving as good stewards of the environment, investing in our communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. We believe these aspirations in support of our longer-term business strategy allow us to contribute to a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.





To learn more, visit



www.cbrands.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



Instagram



MEDIA CONTACTS









INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS











Amy Martin 585-678-7141 /



amy.martin@cbrands.com







Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 /



carissa.guzski@cbrands.com







Joseph Suarez 773-551-4397 /



joseph.suarez@cbrands.com







Blair Veenema 585-284-4433 /



blair.veenema@cbrands.com







Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 /



snehal.shah@cbrands.com







David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 /



A PDF containing our first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results and full financial tables is available at:



http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/70a4fc57-4c50-4686-835c-17423eee4db6





