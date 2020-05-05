Constellation Brands Raises Stake In Canopy Growth To 38.6 Percent

(RTTNews) - Brewer Constellation Brands, Inc. has raised its stake in Canopy Growth Corp. to 38.6 percent, indicating its confidence in the Canadian cannabis company's future growth.

Constellation, the maker of Corona and Modelo beers, said its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary Greenstar Canada Investment Limited Partnership has exercised an aggregate of 18.88 million warrants to purchase Canopy Growth stock.

The warrants, originally issued in November 2017, were exercised at a price of C$12.97 per common share for a total of about C$245 million. Upon issuance, the common shares represented about 5.1 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of Canopy Growth.

As a result of the acquisition of new common shares in Canopy Growth, Constellation Brands now indirectly holds a total of 142.25 million common shares, 139.75 million warrants to purchase common shares, and C$200 million principal amount of senior notes.

Collectively, the common shares now increase Constellation Brand's ownership of Canopy Growth to 38.6 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares. Assuming full exercise of all remaining warrants and full conversion of the notes, Constellation Brands would own a nearly 55.8 percent stake in Canopy Growth.

"While global legalization of cannabis is still in its infancy, we continue to believe the long-term opportunity in this evolving market is substantial. Canopy is best positioned to win in the emerging cannabis space and we are confident in the strategic direction of the company under David Klein and his team," said Bill Newlands, president and CEO of Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands first acquired a 9.9 percent stake in Canopy Growth in October 2017, as it sought to gain a foothold in the recreational marijuana market. The beer and wine giant later raised its stake in Canopy Growth to 38 percent in August 2018 after it announced an investment of C$5 billion, or $4 billion.

In July 2019, Canopy Growth ousted its co-chief executive officer Bruce Linton and said that Mark Zekulin agreed to become the sole CEO of the company. Linton later said he was fired from his post.

Linton was the brain behind Canopy's growth into a cannabis powerhouse. He signed partnerships with celebrities such as Snoop Dogg as well as Martha Stewart and also inked deals with Constellation Brands as well as acquired U.S.-based Acreage Holdings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.