Constellation Brands raises full-year adjusted earnings forecast

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Constellation Brands Inc raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast on Wednesday and reported a higher-than-expected quarterly sales on strong demand for its beers such as Corona Premier and Modelo Especial.

The brewer now expects to earn $9.45 to $9.55 per share for its fiscal 2020, excluding the impact from its investment in Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth WEED.TO on a comparable basis, up from its prior forecast of $9 to $9.20.

Net sales climbed 1.4% to $2 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.95 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

