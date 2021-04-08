Markets

Constellation Brands Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Issues FY22 Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ, STZ.B) reported fourth quarter comparable basis earnings per share of $1.82 compared to $2.06, prior year. Excluding Canopy, comparable earnings per share was $1.93, down 11%. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net income attributable to CBI declined to $382.9 million from $398.4 million, prior year. Earnings per class A common stock was $1.95 compared to $2.04.

Fourth quarter net sales were $1.95 billion, up 3% from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.87 billion, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects reported EPS of $6.90 - $7.20; and comparable basis EPS, excluding Canopy, of $9.95 - $10.25.

On April 7, Constellation's board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share of class A common stock and $0.69 per share of class B common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular