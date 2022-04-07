Constellation Brands Q4 22 Earnings Conference Call At 10:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) will host a conference call at 10:30 AM ET on April 7 , 2022, to discuss Q4 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.cbrands.com/news-events/ir-calendar

To listen to the call, dial +1-877-514-3623 with identification number 13727657.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.