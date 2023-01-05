Constellation Brands Q3 Comparable Profit Declines; Updates Outlook

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) reported third quarter comparable basis EPS of $2.83 compared to $3.12, prior year. Excluding Canopy EIE, comparable basis EPS declined to $3.01 from $3.42.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.89, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Reported net income to company was $468 million, a decline of 1% from last year. Reported earnings per share was $2.52 compared to $2.48.

Comparable net sales were $2.44 billion, up 5% from last year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.40 billion in revenue.

For the year ending February 28, 2023, Constellation Brands now projects comparable basis EPS, excluding Canopy EIE, in a range of $11.00 to $11.20. The company also updated reported basis EPS outlook to $0.15 - $0.35.

The Beer Business now expects net sales and operating income growth of 9 - 10% and 4 - 5%, respectively, for fiscal 2023.

The company affirmed its fiscal 2023 operating cash flow target of $2.6 - $2.8 billion and increased free cash flow projection to $1.5 - $1.6 billion.

On January 4, board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock, payable on February 22, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.