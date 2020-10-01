Constellation Brands Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) reported second quarter earnings per share, comparable basis, of $2.76 compared to $2.72, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.51, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Excluding Canopy EIE, earnings per share, comparable basis was $2.91, flat with prior year.

Second quarter net sales were $2.26 billion compared to $2.34 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.19 billion, for the quarter. The company's Beer business posted depletion growth of almost 5%.

On September 30, 2020, board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock and $0.68 per share of Class B Common Stock, payable on November 20, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 6,2020.

