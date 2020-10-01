Constellation Brands Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) reported second quarter earnings per share, comparable basis, of $2.76 compared to $2.72, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.51, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Excluding Canopy EIE, earnings per share, comparable basis was $2.91, flat with prior year.

Second quarter net sales were $2.26 billion compared to $2.34 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.19 billion, for the quarter. The company's Beer business posted depletion growth of almost 5%.

On September 30, 2020, board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of Class A Common Stock and $0.68 per share of Class B Common Stock, payable on November 20, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 6,2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.