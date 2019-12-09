Constellation Brands Promotes Garth Hankinson To EVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ and STZ.B) said that it promoted Garth Hankinson to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 13, 2020.

Hankinson succeeds David Klein, who will leave his role with Constellation Brands on January 13 to become Chief Executive Officer at Canopy Growth, which is anticipated to be effective January 14.

Hankinson joined Constellation Brands in 2001 and has served in a number of senior leadership roles in the company. In his most current role, he serves as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. Before joining to Constellation Brands, Hankinson served in a number of roles spanning more than eight years in strategy and finance at Xerox and Citi.

