Constellation Brands Prices $500 Million Public Offering of Senior Notes Due 2030

Constellation Brands announced a $500 million public offering of senior notes due 2030, intending to use proceeds for corporate purposes.

Constellation Brands, Inc. announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million in 4.800% Senior Notes due 2030, with a public offering price of 99.824% of the principal amount. The notes will rank equally with Constellation's other senior unsecured debt and are expected to close on May 1, 2025, subject to customary conditions. The company plans to use the proceeds for various corporate purposes, including repaying existing debt, funding working capital, and capital expenditures. The offering is managed by BofA Securities, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan. This announcement contains forward-looking statements and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit offers to buy the notes in jurisdictions where such offers would be unlawful.

$STZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.

on 02/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

$STZ Insider Trading Activity

$STZ insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD SANDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602 .

. ROBERT SANDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602 .

. PARTNERS LLC WILDSTAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602 .

. ZACHARY M STERN sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542

BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP ZMSS sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542

JAMES A. JR. SABIA (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold 36,086 shares for an estimated $8,768,540

WILLIAM A NEWLANDS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,426 shares for an estimated $7,851,291 .

. WILLIAM T GILES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $186,390

BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP SER sold 660 shares for an estimated $159,060

KANEENAT KRISTANN CAREY (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 330 shares for an estimated $78,870

$STZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 512 institutional investors add shares of $STZ stock to their portfolio, and 750 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

$STZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STZ recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $STZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $205.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $205.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $289.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 02/27/2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it priced the public offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.800% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "notes") for a public offering price of 99.824% of the principal amount of the notes. The notes will be senior obligations that rank equally with all of Constellation’s other senior unsecured indebtedness.





Closing of the offering is expected to occur on May 1, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Constellation intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of commercial paper and other indebtedness, working capital, funding capital expenditures, and other business opportunities.





BofA Securities, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering. The notes are being offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at (800) 294-1322 or emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, BNP Paribas Securities Corp. toll-free at (800) 854-5674, contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 471-2526 or emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533. Alternatively, the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov.





This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy notes. The notes will not be offered or sold in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.







ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS







Constellation Brands is an international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation’s brand portfolio includes Modelo Especial, Corona Extra, Pacifico, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, The Prisoner Wine Company, High West Whiskey, Casa Noble Tequila, and Mi CAMPO Tequila.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements which are not historical facts and relate to future plans, events, or performance are forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such events or results will in fact occur. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Constellation Brands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Detailed information regarding risk factors with respect to the company and the offering are included in the company’s filings with the SEC, including the prospectus and prospectus supplement for the offering.











MEDIA CONTACTS









INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS











Amy Martin





585-678-7141







amy.martin@cbrands.com







Joseph Suarez





773-551-4397







joseph.suarez@cbrands.com











Carissa Guzski





315-525-7362







carissa.guzski@cbrands.com







Snehal Shah





847-385-4940







snehal.shah@cbrands.com























David Paccapaniccia





585-282-7227







david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.