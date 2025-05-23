Constellation Brands to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2025 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference

Constellation Brands executives will discuss company performance and strategy at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 3, 2025.

Constellation Brands, Inc. announced that its President and CEO, Bill Newlands, along with CFO Garth Hankinson, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris on June 3, 2025. The session will start at 2:00 p.m. CEST and will highlight the company’s financial metrics, operating performance, strategic initiatives, and future outlook. A live webcast of the discussion will be available on the company’s investor relations website, where additional financial information will also be provided. For those unable to attend, a replay will be accessible until June 2, 2026. Constellation Brands, known for its portfolio of popular beer, wine, and spirits brands, emphasizes sustainability and social responsibility within its business operations.

Participation of top executives in a notable industry conference enhances company visibility and investor relations.



Presentation will cover key financial metrics and strategic initiatives, providing transparency to shareholders and stakeholders.



Upcoming webcast allows for broader audience engagement, demonstrating the company's commitment to communication with investors.



Strong branding and growth as a leading producer in the beverage alcohol sector highlight the company's market position and appeal.

Although the press release outlines a forthcoming presentation, it does not provide any specific information regarding current challenges or issues faced by the company, which may leave investors and stakeholders with concerns about transparency.

When and where is the 2025 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference?

The conference is on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Paris, France.

Who will represent Constellation Brands at the conference?

Bill Newlands, President and CEO, and Garth Hankinson, CFO, will participate in the fireside chat.

What topics will be discussed during the presentation?

The presentation will cover financial metrics, operating performance, strategic initiatives, and future outlook.

How can I watch the presentation online?

A live, listen-only webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website.

Will there be a replay of the webcast available?

Yes, a replay will be accessible through the close of business on June 2, 2026.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Bill Newlands, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Garth Hankinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 in Paris, France. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. CEST and is expected to cover the company’s financial metrics, operating performance, strategic business initiatives, and outlook for the future.





A live, listen-only webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at



ir.cbrands.com



under the





News & Events





section. When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and reconciliations of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable and other non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s investor relations website under the





Financial History





section. For anyone unable to participate in the webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website through the close of business on June 2, 2026.











ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS







Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.





Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford.





As an agriculture-based company, we strive to operate in a way that is sustainable and responsible. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and we focus on serving as good stewards of the environment, investing in our communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. We believe these aspirations in support of our longer-term business strategy allow us to contribute to a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.





