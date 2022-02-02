Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Constellation Brands's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Constellation Brands had US$10.3b of debt at November 2021, down from US$11.0b a year prior. However, it does have US$361.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$9.95b.

NYSE:STZ Debt to Equity History February 2nd 2022

A Look At Constellation Brands' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Constellation Brands had liabilities of US$2.25b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$11.7b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$361.3m as well as receivables valued at US$917.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$12.7b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Constellation Brands is worth a massive US$44.2b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Constellation Brands has net debt to EBITDA of 3.1 suggesting it uses a fair bit of leverage to boost returns. On the plus side, its EBIT was 8.1 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 3.1. Importantly Constellation Brands's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Constellation Brands can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Constellation Brands recorded free cash flow worth 66% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Both Constellation Brands's ability to to convert EBIT to free cash flow and its interest cover gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. Having said that, its net debt to EBITDA somewhat sensitizes us to potential future risks to the balance sheet. Considering this range of data points, we think Constellation Brands is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Constellation Brands that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

