Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that STZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $184.84, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STZ was $184.84, representing a -11.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $208.55 and a 77.25% increase over the 52 week low of $104.28.

STZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). STZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.57. Zacks Investment Research reports STZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .37%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STZ as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust (TOKE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TOKE with an decrease of -6.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STZ at 7.46%.

