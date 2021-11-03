Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that STZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $220.7, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STZ was $220.7, representing a -9.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $244.75 and a 22.6% increase over the 52 week low of $180.01.

STZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). STZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.77. Zacks Investment Research reports STZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as .33%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stz Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STZ as a top-10 holding:

Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE)

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBJ with an decrease of -1.15% over the last 100 days. TOKE has the highest percent weighting of STZ at 6.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.