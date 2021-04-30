Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $241.6, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STZ was $241.6, representing a -0.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $243.44 and a 59.44% increase over the 52 week low of $151.53.

STZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). STZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.18. Zacks Investment Research reports STZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as .64%, compared to an industry average of 23.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STZ as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust (TOKE)

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO)

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT)

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TOKE with an increase of 24.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STZ at 5.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.