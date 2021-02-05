Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that STZ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of STZ was $223.51, representing a -7.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $240.76 and a 114.34% increase over the 52 week low of $104.28.

STZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). STZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.27. Zacks Investment Research reports STZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.88%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STZ as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust (TOKE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TOKE with an increase of 84.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STZ at 4.8%.

