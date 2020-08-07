Dividends
Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2020

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that STZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $173.43, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STZ was $173.43, representing a -18.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $212 and a 66.31% increase over the 52 week low of $104.28.

STZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). STZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18. Zacks Investment Research reports STZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.6%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have STZ as a top-10 holding:

  • Cambria ETF Trust (TOKE)
  • VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (MOAT)
  • VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (GOAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TOKE with an increase of 45.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STZ at 6.93%.

