Constellation Brands, Inc. to Report Q1 Financial Results on July 1, 2025

Constellation Brands will report Q1 2025 financial results on July 1, with a conference call on July 2.

Quiver AI Summary

Constellation Brands, Inc. announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending May 31, 2025, on July 1, 2025, after U.S. markets close. A conference call to discuss these results, along with the company's performance and future outlook, will be held on July 2, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET, featuring CEO Bill Newlands and CFO Garth Hankinson. Investors can access the call by phone or through a live webcast on the company's investor relations website. Constellation Brands is a prominent global producer and marketer of beverage alcohol with a strong commitment to sustainability and community investment, aiming to elevate human connections through its diverse brand portfolio, which includes popular beer, wine, and spirits.

Potential Positives

Constellation Brands plans to report its financial results for the first quarter, highlighting transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduled live conference call with executives demonstrates the company's engagement with analysts and investors regarding its operational performance and strategic initiatives.

Constellation Brands emphasizes their position as one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S., which can attract potential investors and enhance stakeholder confidence.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of financial results for the first quarter could imply a delayed reporting cycle, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and financial health.

The live conference call and reliance on digital formats for financial updates might exclude some stakeholders who prefer traditional communication channels, potentially leading to miscommunication or a lack of engagement.

While the press release highlights the company's growth, it does not provide specifics on financial expectations, which could lead to uncertainty and speculation about future performance among analysts and investors.

FAQ

When will Constellation Brands release its financial results?

Constellation Brands will report its financial results for the first quarter on July 1, 2025, after U.S. market close.

How can I access the conference call for financial results?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-9121 with the identification number 13754108 on July 2, 2025.

Where can I find the earnings release and financial tables?

The earnings release and financial tables will be posted on the investor relations website at ir.cbrands.com.

Who will host the conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by CEO Bill Newlands and CFO Garth Hankinson.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations website after the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

on 04/15. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 01/15.

on 04/01, 01/15. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$STZ Insider Trading Activity

$STZ insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL J GLAETZER (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 3,150 shares for an estimated $593,901

WILLIAM T GILES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $186,390

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 484 institutional investors add shares of $STZ stock to their portfolio, and 926 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$STZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STZ forecast page.

$STZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $215.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $205.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $289.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 02/27/2025

Full Release





ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today it will report financial results for its first quarter ending May 31, 2025, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, after the close of the U.S. markets by posting the earnings release and financial tables, as well as other supporting materials, on the company’s investor relations website at



ir.cbrands.com



. A live conference call for analysts to discuss the company’s financial results, operating performance, strategic business initiatives, and outlook for the future with President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.





The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-9121 and entering conference identification number 13754108, beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investor relations website at



ir.cbrands.com



under the





News & Events





section. When the conference call begins, financial information discussed on the call, and reconciliations of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable and other non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s investor relations website under the





Financial History





section. For anyone unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website.











ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS







Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.





Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford.





As an agriculture-based company, we strive to operate in a way that is sustainable and responsible. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and we focus on serving as good stewards of the environment, investing in our communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. We believe these aspirations in support of our longer-term business strategy allow us to contribute to a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.





To learn more, visit



www.cbrands.com



and follow us on



X



,



Instagram



, and



LinkedIn



.











MEDIA CONTACTS









INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS











Amy Martin 585-678-7141 /



amy.martin@cbrands.com







Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 /



carissa.guzski@cbrands.com















Joseph Suarez 773-551-4397 /



joseph.suarez@cbrands.com







Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 /



snehal.shah@cbrands.com







David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 /



david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com























A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found



here



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.