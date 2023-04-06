Constellation Brands Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $223.0 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $395.4 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $365.1 million or $1.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $2.00 billion from $2.10 billion last year.

Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $223.0 Mln. vs. $395.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $2.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.82 -Revenue (Q4): $2.00 Bln vs. $2.10 Bln last year.

