Constellation Brands Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Constellation Brands Inc (STZ):

Earnings: -$1.15 billion in Q2 vs. $1.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$6.30 in Q2 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $588.7 million or $3.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.81 per share Revenue: $2.86 billion in Q2 vs. $2.57 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.20 - $11.60

