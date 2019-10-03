Constellation Brands Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Constellation Brands Inc (STZ):

-Earnings: -$0.53 billion in Q2 vs. $1.15 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.77 in Q2 vs. $5.87 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $529.4 million or $2.72 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.60 per share -Revenue: $2.57 billion in Q2 vs. $2.53 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 - $9.20

