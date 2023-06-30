Constellation Brands Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $135.9 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $389.5 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $534.5 million or $2.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $2.51 billion from $2.36 billion last year.

Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $135.9 Mln. vs. $389.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $2.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.83 -Revenue (Q1): $2.51 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.70 - $12.00

