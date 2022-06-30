Constellation Brands Inc Q1 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Constellation Brands Inc (STZ):
Earnings: $389.5 million in Q1 vs. -$908.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.06 in Q1 vs. -$4.74 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $503.8 million or $2.66 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $2.52 per share Revenue: $2.36 billion in Q1 vs. $2.03 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.20 - $11.50
