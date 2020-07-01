Constellation Brands Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Constellation Brands Inc (STZ):

-Earnings: -$177.9 million in Q1 vs. -$245.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.86 in Q1 vs. -$1.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $447.7 million or $2.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.01 per share -Revenue: $2.13 billion in Q1 vs. $2.28 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.