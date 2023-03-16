Constellation Brands Inc - Class A Shares Near 52-Week Low - Market Mover

Constellation Brands Inc - Class A (STZ) shares closed today at 1.9% above its 52 week low of $206.89, giving the company a market cap of $41B. The stock is currently down 3.3% year-to-date, up 4.0% over the past 12 months, and up 9.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.0%.

Trading Activity

Trading volume this week was 13.6% lower than the 20-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Consumer Staples industry sector , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -203.7%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -179.0%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 5840.4% higher than the average peer.

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

