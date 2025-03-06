Constellation Brands, Inc. Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Constellation Brands will report fiscal year 2025 results on April 9, with a conference call scheduled for April 10.

Constellation Brands, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the full fiscal year and fourth quarter ending February 28, 2025, on April 9, 2025, after U.S. markets close. A conference call will take place on April 10, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET, featuring CEO Bill Newlands and CFO Garth Hankinson, where they will discuss the financial results, operational performance, and future outlook. The call can be accessed by phone or through a live webcast on the company's investor relations website. In addition to its financial updates, Constellation Brands reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices as a leading international producer of beer, wine, and spirits.

Constellation Brands will report its financial results for the full fiscal year and fourth quarter, providing transparency and insights into its financial health.

A live conference call will allow analysts and stakeholders to hear directly from key executives about the company's performance and future outlook.

The company emphasizes its commitment to sustainability and responsible practices, aligning with growing consumer and investor interest in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.

The press release does not provide any preliminary financial data or performance indicators, which could lead to uncertainty among investors and analysts regarding the company's financial health leading up to the report date.



The timing of the earnings release, scheduled after market close, may suggest the company wants to manage expectations or mitigate immediate market reactions to potentially negative results.



The absence of mention regarding any significant new initiatives or strategies might indicate a lack of innovation or response to market challenges, raising concerns about the company's future growth potential.

When will Constellation Brands report its financial results?

Constellation Brands will report its financial results on April 9, 2025.

What time is the conference call for financial results?

The conference call will take place at 10:30 a.m. ET on April 10, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by calling +1-877-407-9121 with conference ID 13752140.

Where can I find the financial information discussed in the conference call?

Financial information will be available on the company’s investor relations website under the Financial History section.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.

$STZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.

on 02/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

$STZ Insider Trading Activity

$STZ insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT SANDS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 179,571 shares for an estimated $43,403,491 .

. SANDS MASTER TRUST ROBERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 119,274 shares for an estimated $28,908,889 .

. RICHARD SANDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602 .

. PARTNERS LLC WILDSTAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602 .

. ZACHARY M STERN sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542

BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP ZMSS sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542

JAMES A. JR. SABIA (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold 36,086 shares for an estimated $8,768,540

WILLIAM A NEWLANDS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,426 shares for an estimated $7,851,291 .

. SAMUEL J GLAETZER (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 1,510 shares for an estimated $370,809

WILLIAM T GILES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $186,390

BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP SER sold 660 shares for an estimated $159,060

KANEENAT KRISTANN CAREY (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 330 shares for an estimated $78,870

$STZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 511 institutional investors add shares of $STZ stock to their portfolio, and 770 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today it will report financial results for its full fiscal year and fourth quarter ended February 28, 2025, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, after the close of the U.S. markets by posting the earnings release and financial tables, as well as other supporting materials, on the company’s investor relations website at



ir.cbrands.com



. A live conference call for analysts to discuss the company’s financial results, operating performance, strategic business initiatives, and outlook for the future with President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 10, 2025.





The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-9121 and entering conference identification number 13752140, beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investor relations website at



ir.cbrands.com



under the





News & Events





section. When the conference call begins, financial information discussed on the call, and reconciliations of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable and other non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s investor relations website under the





Financial History





section. For anyone unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website.







ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS







Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.





Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford and Meiomi.





As an agriculture-based company, we have a long history of operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and our work focuses on serving as good stewards of the environment, enhancing social equity within our industry and communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. These commitments ground our aspirations beyond driving the bottom line as we work to create a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.





To learn more, visit



www.cbrands.com



and follow us on



X



,



Instagram



, and



LinkedIn



.











