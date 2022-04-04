Markets

Constellation Brands Gets Proposal From Sands Family To Transition To Single Class Stock Structure

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) said it has received a non-binding proposal from the Sands Family to declassify the company's common stock and transition to a single class common stock structure. The proposal contemplates that each share of class B common stock would be converted into 1.35 shares of class A common stock. It is expected that the Sands Family will continue to be the company's largest shareholder.

Constellation's Board has established a Special Committee to evaluate the proposal. Any potential transaction would require the approval of holders of a majority of the shares of class A common stock that do not also hold shares of class B common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular