Constellation Brands Executives to Discuss Company Strategy and Financial Outlook at 2025 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

Constellation Brands executives will discuss financial performance and strategy at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on May 13, 2025.

Constellation Brands, Inc. announced that Garth Hankinson and Jim Sabia will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on May 13, 2025, in New York City. The discussion, starting at 11:40 a.m. ET, will focus on the company's financial metrics, operating performance, strategic initiatives, and future outlook. A live webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website, along with related financial information and non-GAAP reconciliations. A replay of the presentation will be accessible until November 13, 2025. Constellation Brands, known for its extensive portfolio of beer, wine, and spirits, emphasizes sustainability and responsible alcohol consumption as part of its mission to foster human connections and market growth.

Participation in the 2025 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum highlights the company's visibility and engagement with investors, potentially enhancing its reputation and investor relations.

The focus on its financial metrics, operating performance, and strategic initiatives during the presentation may instill confidence among shareholders regarding the company's future outlook.

The availability of a live webcast and replay allows for broader access to information, thereby increasing transparency and informing investors and stakeholders about company performance.

Constellation Brands' commitment to sustainability and responsible practices underscores its dedication to corporate social responsibility, appealing to socially conscious investors and consumers.

None

When is the fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum?

The fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 11:40 a.m. ET.

Who will participate in the fireside chat?

Garth Hankinson and Jim Sabia will represent Constellation Brands during the chat.

Where can I watch the live webcast of the presentation?

The live webcast will be available on Constellation Brands' investor relations website under the News & Events section.

Will there be a replay available for the presentation?

Yes, a replay will be available on the investor relations website until November 13, 2025.

What topics will be covered in the fireside chat?

The chat will cover financial metrics, operating performance, strategic initiatives, and future outlook.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that Garth Hankinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jim Sabia, Executive Vice President and President, Beer Division, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 in New York, N.Y. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:40 a.m. ET and is expected to cover the company’s financial metrics, operating performance, strategic business initiatives, and outlook for the future.





A live, listen-only webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at



ir.cbrands.com



under the





News & Events





section. When the presentation begins, financial information discussed in the presentation, and reconciliations of reported GAAP financial measures with comparable and other non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company’s investor relations website under the





Financial History





section. For anyone unable to participate in the webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s investor relations website through the close of business on November 13, 2025.







ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS







Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver more for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.





Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as those in the Corona brand family like the flagship Corona Extra, Modelo Especial and the flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, and Victoria; our fine wine and craft spirits brands, including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey; and our premium wine brands such as Kim Crawford.





As an agriculture-based company, we strive to operate in a way that is sustainable and responsible. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and we focus on serving as good stewards of the environment, investing in our communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. We believe these aspirations in support of our longer-term business strategy allow us to contribute to a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.





To learn more, visit



www.cbrands.com



and follow us on



X



,



Instagram



, and



LinkedIn



.















MEDIA CONTACTS









INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS











Amy Martin 585-678-7141 /



amy.martin@cbrands.com







Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 /



carissa.guzski@cbrands.com







Joseph Suarez 773-551-4397 /



joseph.suarez@cbrands.com







Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 /



snehal.shah@cbrands.com







David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 /



david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com























