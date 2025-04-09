CONSTELLATION BRANDS Earnings Results: $STZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

CONSTELLATION BRANDS ($STZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported earnings of $2.63 per share, beating estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company also reported revenue of $2,164,200,000, beating estimates of $2,151,196,919 by $13,003,081.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $STZ stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CONSTELLATION BRANDS Insider Trading Activity

CONSTELLATION BRANDS insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT SANDS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 179,571 shares for an estimated $43,403,491 .

. SANDS MASTER TRUST ROBERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 119,274 shares for an estimated $28,908,889 .

. RICHARD SANDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602 .

. PARTNERS LLC WILDSTAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602 .

. ZACHARY M STERN sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542

BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP ZMSS sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542

JAMES A. JR. SABIA (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold 36,086 shares for an estimated $8,768,540

WILLIAM A NEWLANDS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,426 shares for an estimated $7,851,291 .

. SAMUEL J GLAETZER (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 1,510 shares for an estimated $370,809

WILLIAM T GILES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $186,390

BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP SER sold 660 shares for an estimated $159,060

KANEENAT KRISTANN CAREY (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 330 shares for an estimated $78,870

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CONSTELLATION BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 491 institutional investors add shares of CONSTELLATION BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 685 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CONSTELLATION BRANDS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.

on 02/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CONSTELLATION BRANDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CONSTELLATION BRANDS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STZ forecast page.

CONSTELLATION BRANDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $247.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $205.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $289.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $305.0 on 10/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.