News & Insights

Markets

Constellation Brands Cuts FY25 Reported Earnings Outlook

September 03, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ), Tuesday announced that it now expects reported earnings of $3.05 to $7.92 per share, compared to the previously estimated $14.63 to $14.93 per share for the fiscal year 2025.

The newly expected earnings per share includes a non-cash goodwill impairment loss for the Wine and Spirits business of approximately $1.5 to $2.5 billion for its second quarter.

Also, the company anticipates comparable earnings per share of $13.60 to $13.80, compared to previously expected earnings per share of $13.50 to $13.80.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $13.7 per share for the same period.

The beverages manufacturer lowered estimates for enterprise net sales growth to 4 to 6 percent, from the previously estimated 6 to 7 percent, primarily due to the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds, and prolonged inventory destocking in wine and spirits market.

Currently, Constellation Brands's stock is trading at $246.68, up 2.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.