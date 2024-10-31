Constellation Brands CEO sells $1.76M in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Constellation Brands (STZ) disclosed that its CEO William Newlands sold 7.4K shares of common stock on October 29th in a total transaction size of $1.76M.

