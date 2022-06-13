Constellation Brands Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for STZ

In trading on Monday, shares of Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $231.22, changing hands as low as $230.01 per share. Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STZ's low point in its 52 week range is $207.35 per share, with $261.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $229.93. The STZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.