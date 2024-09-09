Constellation Brands Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for STZ

In trading on Monday, shares of Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $250.69, changing hands as high as $252.00 per share. Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STZ's low point in its 52 week range is $227.50 per share, with $274.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $251.27. The STZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

