Constellation Brands accepts vote to ditch brewery, Mexican president says

Mexico's president said Wednesday he had held productive talks with executives from U.S. brewer Constellation Brands Inc and that they accepted the outcome of a vote in the northern city of Mexicali to cancel a billion-dollar brewery being built there.

MEXICO CITY, April 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's president said Wednesday he had held productive talks with executives from U.S. brewer Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N and that they accepted the outcome of a vote in the northern city of Mexicali to cancel a billion-dollar brewery being built there.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning news conference that new sites for the company's brewery are being considered and that Constellation Brands had agreed to accept a negotiated solution on how to proceed.

Mexicali is in one of the driest areas of Mexico and local people opposed to the brewery said the plant would endanger local water supplies. Constellation Brands disputed that.

Last week, Lopez Obrador alleged corruption in the now-canceled project, though he did not provide any evidence to back up the claim.

The leftist president has been sharply criticized by business groups who argue that canceling such a major private sector project based on relatively few voters will further dent weak foreign investor sentiment in Mexico.

Roughly three-quarters of those who voted in the March 21-22 consultation opposed the project, but only slightly more than 36,000 people participated out of a local population of about 1 million.

Lopez Obrador has nonetheless embraced public consultations as a way to resolve controversial projects, his critics countering that the votes sidestep the normal permitting process and that the president is simply using local referendums to cancel projects he does not favor.

