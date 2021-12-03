Constellation Brands: Investors Are Getting Ahead of Themselves

Constellation Brands (STZ) is an American producer of beer, wine, and spirits.

I'm bearish on the stock. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Ethanol Prices, Beverage Demand

Ethanol is in most cases the main ingredient in alcoholic beverages. The commodity's price has surged during October, driven by demand in the "back to road" auto space.

Although rising commodity prices typically do assist alcoholic beverage companies, it may not be the case this time around. Ethanol prices have surged by 2.5x since January, and Constellation Brands' latest earnings per share miss indicates that it's unable to let its input costs flow through to end customers any longer.

A second economic factor to consider is the diminishing demand for alcoholic beverages in the United States. Although demand for alcoholic beverages has climbed by 1.13x year-to-date, we've witnessed a 12.7% decline in October; this downtrend may well continue as consumers get over the initial re-opening hurrah, and as disposable income continues to diminish.

Work-In-Progress Goods Decrease

A prudent way of analyzing a company's future demand is to look at work-in-progress inventory, and Constellation Brands' work-in-progress goods have decreased by 4.6% since February, indicating a weaker sales outlook by the company.

Valuation

The stock is currently trading at a significant premium. According to its P/E ratio, the stock is overvalued by 1.3x relative to the sector. There's also no sign that the firm's sales are justifying its stock price with a P/S ratio 248.46% higher than its sector.

Wall Street's Take

Wall Street remains bullish on the stock and thinks it's a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $257.58, presenting a potential value upside worth 14.4%. Out of 12 analyst ratings, eight were Buys, and four were Holds.

Concluding Thoughts

Investors have gotten ahead of themselves with this stock.

Sure, Constellation brands might benefit from further re-opening partying, but the price of ethanol is becoming out of control, work-in-progress goods have declined, and the stock is overvalued according to key metrics.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Gray Booyens did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.