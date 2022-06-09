Consortium wins regulatory approval for Deutsche Euroshop bid

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - The Hercules BidCo consortium said on Thursday it had won German regulatory approval for its 1.4 billion euro ($1.50 billion) bid for shopping centre investor Deutsche Euroshop DEQGn.DE.

Shareholders can sell their shares until July 7, it said.

Hercules BidCo is controlled by Oaktree Capital OAK_pa.N and Cura Vermoegensverwaltung, which is owned by entrepreneur Alexander Otto who already holds around one-fifth of Deutsche Euroshop.

The pandemic has put shopping centres under pressure, with the family-controlled Otto Group among those expanding its online business in recent years.

The consortium is offering Deutsche Euroshop shareholders 21.50 euros per share as it aims to buy over 50% of the company's shares in a transaction set to take place in the third quarter.

The offer represented a premium of around 40% when Hercules first made the offer on May 23, but the announcement pushed Deutsche Euroshop shares up by a similar percentage to 22.50 euros on the same day.

Deutsche Euroshop was trading at 22.04 euros per share at 1220 GMT.

($1 = 0.9334 euros)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, Editing by Miranda Murray)

