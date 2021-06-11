Commodities

Consortium to take 51% stake in South African Airways -minister

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

A consortium will take a 51% stake in South African Airways and inject over 3 billion rand ($221.60 million) in the struggling airline, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday.

Adds details, consortium quote

JOHANNESBURG, June 11 (Reuters) - A consortium will take a 51% stake in South African Airways and inject over 3 billion rand ($221.60 million) in the struggling airline, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday.

SAA has been under a form of bankruptcy protection since December 2019, and its fortunes worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. All operations were mothballed in September 2020 when funds ran low.

The government's search for an equity partner to allow the airline to resume operations is now over, Gordhan said, adding the government will retain a 49% stake though theintention will be to list the airline in the future.

The equity partner, dubbed Takatso Consortium, comprises pan-African investor group Harith Global Partners and aviation group Global Aviation, Gordhan said.

In a statement, co-founder and consortium chair Tshepo Mahloele said it has the experience, expertise and capital to transform SAA into a substantial operating business.

"The partnership represents a robust, exciting South African-bred solution," he said.

($1 = 13.5379 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; writing by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell discusses trading data and trends in the precious metals market and the LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program.

    11 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular