Consortium to take 51% stake in South African Airways - minister

JOHANNESBURG, June 11 (Reuters) - A consortium will take a 51% stake in South African Airways and inject 3 billion rand in the struggling airline, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday.

The move ends a long search for an equity partner in the airline, in which the government will retain a 49% stake, Gordhan said.

