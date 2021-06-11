Commodities

Consortium to take 51% stake in South African Airways - minister

Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

A consortium will take a 51% stake in South African Airways and inject 3 billion rand in the struggling airline, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday.

The move ends a long search for an equity partner in the airline, in which the government will retain a 49% stake, Gordhan said.

