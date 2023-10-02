News & Insights

Consortium of TotalEnergies, Eni, QatarEnergy bids in Lebanon oil and gas licensing round

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

October 02, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by Maya Gbeily for Reuters ->

BEIRUT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A coalition of Total Energies TTEF.PA, Eni ENI.MI and Qatar Energy applied for the second licensing round to bid on oil and gas blocks 8 and 10 in Lebanese waters, just an hour before the deadline on Monday, Lebanon's energy ministry said.

The deadline to bid on Blocks 8 and 10 had already been extended several times in recent years.

