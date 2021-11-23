Consortium of Japan firms to test launch digital currency - Nikkei

A consortium of roughly 70 Japanese firms, including the country's three mega-banks, will begin a test launch of a digital currency as early as late 2022, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday.

The consortium, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T, Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T, have been meeting regularly since last year to study ways to build a common settlement infrastructure for digital payments.

