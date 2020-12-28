Consortium led by Singapore’s GIC to invest $203.24 million in Vingroup medical unit

HANOI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Singapore's state investor GIC Pte Ltd has agreed with Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup VIC.HM to buy a stake in its medical unit, Vinmec, for over $200 million, Vingroup said on Monday.

Vingroup will remain the controlling shareholder of the unit after the deal, Vingroup said in a statement. Credit Suisse acted as the sole advisor to Vingroup.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen, editing by Louise Heavens)

