Consortium led by KKR, TIGA to buy office space provider Executive Centre

June 1 (Reuters) - A consortium led by private-equity firm KKR KKR.N and investment firm TIGA Investments will buy office space provider The Executive Centre (TEC), the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As part of the transaction, funds advised by HPEF Capital Partners and CVC Capital Partners will exit their investments in the company (TEC). Members of TEC's management team will continue to own shares in the company," they added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

