Consortium led by Italy's Almaviva says interested in Alitalia

Italy's Almaviva said on Thursday it had expressed interest, along with a consortium of other IT service companies, for struggling airline Alitalia.

The loss-making carrier has been run by state-appointed administrators since May 2017 and is looking for new investors to buy it and restructure its business.

Earlier this week the Italian government said it was ready to put it under state control as the whole sector was hit by the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Almaviva said in a statement the decision was aimed at relaunching the airline and Italian tourism in general. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Giulia Segreti) ((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.85224324;)) Keywords: ALITALIA M&A/ALMAVIVA (URGENT)

